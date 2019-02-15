Warnham church predator: how police caught manipulative paedophile teacher

A choirmaster who abused children while he worked at a church near Horsham has been jailed following a lengthy police investigation.

Andrew Wilson, 57, of Norwood Way, Walton-on-the Naze in Essex, was convicted of a staggering 19 child sex offences.

Wilson jailed today at Lewes Crown Court. Picture: Sussex Police

Click here to read the original story from his sentencing.

After the 'predatory paedophile' was sent down for 12 years, one detective revealed how he was finally brought to justice after all these years.

Detective Constable Gemma Nickols of the Sussex Police Complex Abuse Unit said; "Wilson has been a committed and highly capable musician over many years, well known in the world of all-male choirs and choral music.

"His criminal behaviour involved grooming certain boys, singling them out for special treatment, flattering them with his notions of how special they were, and then luring them into a sexual relationship with him.

"Our investigation started three years ago when one of his Warnham victims contacted us via the recently established Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), and we subsequently traced the other two victims.

"We arrested and first interviewed Wilson in September that year, but he denied any wrongdoing and has done so throughout the trial.

"This meant that all three victims had to give their evidence and were subject to cross-examination. We very much admire their courage and fortitude in coming forward, and in supporting the prosecution throughout."

Police emphasise that there are no current safeguarding issues in relation to this case and that officers have had full co-operation from the Dioceses of Chichester throughout the investigation.

The Diocese is the subject of a national inquiry into failings related to the sexual abuse of children.