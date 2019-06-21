Woman raped on footpath in Pound Hill, Crawley

Crawley police are investigating the rape of a woman on a path in Pound Hill.

The woman was walking along the footpath, which runs between Somerville Road and Worth Park Gardens, at about 10pm on Thursday June 13, when she was attacked by a man who raped her before making off, said police.

Detective Inspector Karrie Bohanna said; “We have been working with the woman, with specially trained officers, to understand the full circumstances and to ensure she has further expert support and advice.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we have been making enquiries in the area.

“If you were in the Pound Hill, Worth Park Gardens area at around that time on Thursday 13 June, and saw anything suspicious, please get in touch with us online by calling 101, quoting serial 810 of 16/06.

“We would particularly like to identify and contact three people who may be able to help us.

“Following the attack the victim went to the nearby pub, Tavern on the Green, and sought directions.

“She spoke with two men there, one of whom escorted her to her address.

“The third person is a woman walking nearby with a black dog about 15 minutes before the attack.

“The woman is described as white, about 5’7” and with long dark hair, wearing a dark jacket.

“This appears to be an isolated incident for the area and not part of any pattern. Please let us know if you can help.”

The attacker was described as white, aged in his 40s, about 5’10”, with short dark hair including grey streaks, and a beard.

He was wearing dark jeans, black shoes and a blue t-shirt with a logo.

