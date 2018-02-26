Youths ‘cause disturbance’ at Haywards Heath Iceland store

Police were called to a group of youths ‘causing a disturbance’ at Iceland in Haywards Heath on Saturday.

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed officers were alerted to the incident just after 5.30pm.

She said: “Police were called to a report of a group of youths causing a disturbance and anti-social behaviour at Iceland in Haywards Road, Haywards Heath, on Saturday (February 24).

“Officers attended a short time after the call but the youths had run off. A few of them were later found and spoken to by officers who removed the alcohol they were in possession of.”