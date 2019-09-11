Cuckfield Cricket Club ‘disappointed’ following blaze

Cuckfield Cricket Club has spoken of its disappointment after a blaze which destroyed its building.

Police said the fire last Thursday night was being treated as deliberate, and was under investigation.

A firefighter at the scene in Cuckfield on Thursday (September 5). Picture: Eddie Howland

Goff Baker, Cuckfield Cricket Club chairman said this week: “A lot of people put in a lot of hard work to make our club what it is, a brilliant community asset that so many people enjoy.

“It is really disappointing that anyone would seek to deliberately cause so much damage and create so much additional work.”

Crews from Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath were called to the club on September 5, where they found a wooden building ‘well alight’.

Two breathing apparatus, two hose reels and a jet were used to extinguish the fire, a spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, which left the wooden building measuring eight metres by five metres 100 per cent destroyed.

Picture: Eddie Howland

A Sussex Police spokesman said officers were made aware of a fire at the pavilion of Cuckfield Cricket Club in South Street, Cuckfield, at around 9.40pm.

Officers are asking anyone with information that could aid the investigation to report online or call 101 quoting 1433 of 05/09, the spokesman added.

READ MORE: Free tips from Haywards Heath firefighters on how to prevent house fires

A2300 improvement scheme in Burgess Hill: this is when preparation works are due to start

The fire at Cuckfield Cricket Ground.

The fire at Cuckfield Cricket Ground.