Date set for Haywards Heath Spring Festival

Haywards Heath’s Spring Festival returns on Sunday, April 28, Haywards Heath Town Council has confirmed.

The popular annual festival, held at Muster Green, starts at 1.30pm and finishes at 4.30pm.

There will be so much for everyone this year, a town council spokesman said, with lots of Easter egg fun competitions.

Organised by the town council, the annual event sees a number of charities pitch up to raise funds for good causes.

Last year, the glorious weather saw crowds flock to the green to join in the fun.

Read more here: PICTURES: Crowds flock to Haywards Heath Spring Festival