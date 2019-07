A rolled over vehicle has caused delays in a road by Gatwick Airport this afternoon.

The A23 Airport Way was partially blocked southbound, between Gatwick Way and junction 9A on the M23, due to the vehicle rolling over.

The incident is reportedly causing queueing traffic.

SEE MORE: Concern for Crawley boy, 14, missing since July 20

Boy’s eye socket fractured in attack at Crawley playing field

Watch A23 drivers play cricket in eight hour crash gridlock