‘Distressed’ missing Storrington man taken to hospital

A Storrington man who went missing from his home last night was taken to hospital.

Officers and a police helicopter were called to the village to search for the man, who was reportedly distressed.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police officers and the police helicopter were called to search for a distressed man who had gone missing from his home in Storrington at 8.20pm on Wednesday (December 13).

“A search around the Meadowside area was carried out and the man was found at about 9.30pm. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.”