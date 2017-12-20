COUNTY NEWS: Sussex school's nativity set repaired on BBC show

A Sussex school appeared on the The Repair Shop's Christmas special, filmed at the Weald and Download Museum, after a plea to help bring some Christmas cheer by patching up the school’s nativity set.

Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Hove said its nativity pieces have been used every year since the school first opened in 1971, and were gifted to the school by the nuns who had lived in the school when it was a convent. The nuns reportedly left Brighton as it had become too racy.

Over the years, a number of pieces had become chipped, baby Jesus had lost his hands and the donkey had lost his ears.

The school said the nativity set is an integral part of the its advent activities which help to raise money for a number of charities including Mary’s Meals, Hangleton and West Blatchington Foodbank, Project Antifreeze, Charlotte’s Bag and Meningitis Now.

The fundraising efforts are gifted to the charities at a candlelit Advent Carol Service where the nativity set plays centre stage.

Mrs Morgan, chapel administrator, and two Year 8 students - Joanna and Thomas, took the nativity set to The Repair Shop team who worked extremely hard to bring the pieces back to life in time for the advent period.

Mrs Morgan said: “We were so pleased that The Repair Shop team could help us and were really excited to take part. It was a great experience to meet the team and film at the Weald and Downland Museum for the day.

The nativity set is now back where it belongs in our School Chapel and is looking fantastic. Baby Jesus has his hands back and our donkey has his ears!” The Repair Shop Christmas Special was on BBC 2 at 7pm last night (Tuesday, December 19) and is now available on iPlayer.