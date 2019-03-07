David Dein delivers ‘truly inspirational’ presentation to Burgess Hill students

Students at a Burgess Hill school were treated to a sporting visit from a football legend.
The Burgess Hill Academy students were delighted to have a visit and inspirational talk by David Dein, former co-owner, vice-chairman of Arsenal Football Club and former vice-chairman of the Football Association.
Assistant principal Aaron Smith said: “David Dein delivered a truly inspirational presentation to students.”
Mr Smith explained that Daniel’s speech was enlightening, motivating and packed with great advice on being successful from his vast personal real life experiences.
His visit was on behalf of Speakers for Schools, a network of today’s most influential figures across business, arts, politics and more donating their time and opening up their businesses for ambition fuelling experiences.
“We found the presentation really entertaining, and personally what I found most inspiring were his tips on interviewing skills,” said a year 10 student, Sophie.
Set up by Robert Peston, Speakers for Schools help state schools access the top opportunities for their young people through inspiring school talks and eye-opening work experience placements.
