LVS Hassocks students preform for parents at musical showcase

A group of students from a specialist school celebrated Christmas in style with a last day of term ‘Christmas Sharing’ event.

LVS Hassock students hosted a Christmas Market, musical showcase and coffee shop last month as the culmination of their winter term.

A group of LVS Hassocks students sing to a large audience

Pupils at the school performed a range of Christmas carols and contemporary festive songs to a large audience - an impressive achievement for children with autism who often struggle with social interaction and being in public places.

Parents and families of the students, all aged 11-19 and with a diagnosis on the autism spectrum, also flocked to LVS Hassocks to enjoy a special Christmas Market in the Sussex Building.

Staff at the school said it and allowed them to practice valuable business skills and exude the confidence they have gained at school.

Students hosted the stalls themselves, allowing them to gain valuable experience of handling money and social interaction such as talking to customers and practicing making eye contact.

The students also created many of the goods on sale, from Christmas decorations and cards to gifts such as plant pots.

One student had even designed and printed the packaging for the gifts too as part of an enterprise project.

Head teacher, Sarah Sherwood said: “Our Christmas Sharing event is always one of the highlights of the year, and what makes it so special is that to promote independence, which is a key aspect of student development at LVS Hassocks.

“We encourage them to take responsibility at the event, to perform and to serve.”