Mid Sussex students take part in public speaking competition

Students from Warden Park Secondary Academy, Great Walstead School, Oathall Community College, and Ardingly College took part in a public speaking competition and ‘performed very well’ in front of judges.

The event was organised by the Rotary Club of Cuckfield and Lindfield as part of their Youth Opportunities Programme.

Great Walstead School winners. Picture: Rotary Club of Cuckfield and Lindfield

The format is that each team of three has a chair who speaks for two minutes introducing the team and the subject, followed by a speaker who talks on the subject for six minutes.

A question from the audience is then put to the speaker to answer, and finally a vote of thanks is given by the third member for two minutes.

A spokesman said: “Teams from Great Walstead, Oathall, Warden Park and Ardingly all performed very well and the three highly qualified judges had a very difficult job determining the winners.”

Prizes were awarded to the Best Chair, Best Speaker and Best Voter of Thanks and the winning Intermediate Team was Great Walstead.

They and the senior team from Warden Park now go forward to compete in the Southern Area Semi Finals early in the new year.