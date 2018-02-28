Snowy day helps tots learn and play

Snowmen, snow angels and some cold weather education were the order of the day for children at Kiddi Caru's Burgess Hill day nursery.

Little ones at the nursery, in York Road, wrapped up warm before heading into the grounds and

They explored how they could move and measure the snow, experimented with it to see what happens when it melts - then they made snowballs and sledged around the garden!

Nursery manager Gemma Hicks said: "The children loved wrapping up warm to go outside to play in the snow.

"The parents know that our garden area is designed to be used in all weathers, so the little ones were all well kitted out in wellingtons, scarves, gloves and snuggly coats.

"Snow has a very unique texture and the children enjoyed making patterns in it and seeing what creations they could make with it.”