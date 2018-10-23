‘State-of-the-art’ sports hall in Woodlands Meed college plans

West Sussex County Council said it is looking forward to continuing to work with school governors at Woodlands Meed in Burgess Hill to improve the facilities for college students.

A spokesman told the Middy this week: “In July, cabinet members agreed to the commissioning of detailed design work on a new build on the college site, to include a sports hall.

“Since then we have been working closely with the governing body of Woodlands Meed and the next step is to develop the detailed design so we have a better understanding of overall cost.

“We want to improve the facilities for college students to give them the best educational outcomes but we must to do this within the constraints of the council’s capital building programme.

“We look forward to continuing to work with governors and support them in bidding for external funding for a state-of-the-art sports facility.”

