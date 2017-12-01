Fatal collision on A272

A woman from Haywards Heath died at the scene of a collision on the A272 Cuckfield bypass last night, police have confirmed.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident at around 6.30pm, which involved three cars.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A police spokesperson said: “The 39-year-old Haywards Heath woman who was driving one of the cars, a Toyota Yaris, was treated by paramedics but sadly died at the scene.

“A 61-year-old Hurstpierpoint man who was driving a black Mercedes C63 sustained serious injuries and was taken by land ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton.

“A 39-year-old Henfield woman who was driving a silver VW Jetta was unhurt.”

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Cord.