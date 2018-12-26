Fire at derelict Horsham building

Crews were called to a fire at a derelict building in Horsham on Christmas Eve, a spokesman from the fire service confirmed.

The fire service received a report of smoke issuing from a derelict building in Kings Road, Horsham, at 5.55pm on Monday, December 24, a spokesman from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

Two appliances from Horsham were sent to the scene.

Additional resources were then requested and a further two appliances from Crawley attended, confirmed the spokesman.

The fire was located and extinguished using breathing apparatus and hose reels, the spokesman said.

The fire appeared to be confined to the mezzanine level of the 40m by 20m building, according to the spokesman.

Crews left the scene at just after 7pm.

