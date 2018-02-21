Free workshop for River of Poppies project in Haywards Heath

Learn the ancient art of wet felting and make poppies at a free workshop at the Orchards shopping centre in Haywards Heath.

The workshop is being held on Saturday, March 10, from 10am to 4pm to help out with a community project – the River of Poppies.

The community project is to commemorate the 100th anniversary ending of the First World War.

Poppies made at the workshop will be the first to be planted in the Orchards at a Strictly Poppies event on Sunday, July 15.

Sylvia Harris, vice chairman of Haywards Heath Horticultural Society, who has organised the project, said: “I just felt I wanted to do something that will engage the community.”

The aim of the project is to have 10,000 poppies planted with the help of the community and organisations.

The river will stretch from the Orchards to Muster Green, and will be displayed from September to Armistice Day.

It is also to raise funds for the Royal British Legion and the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity.

To book a place on the workshop call Sylvia on 07340403491.