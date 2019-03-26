Future of the NHS: Your chance to help shape local services

People are being given a chance to influence the future of the NHS in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex.

Health chiefs are organising a series of events across Sussex and East Surrey with the next taking place in Horsham on April 4.

Local people are being asked for ideas on how health and care can be made more affordable and what should be prioritised.

A spokesman said the local NHS wants the views, experience and ideas of patients, public, staff, volunteers and carers ‘so local plans are developed in a way that best reflects the needs of our population’.

Local GP Dr Minesh Patel, who is chairman of the Sussex and East Surrey Clinical and Professional Cabinet which developed what is being called a ‘Population Health Check’, said: “The health and care needs of our populations are constantly changing and the way we all live our lives is constantly changing. So it is essential that local health and care services also constantly change to give our people the care they need in a way that best suits their busy lives. “There is also a need to change how we use the resources we have available for health and care services. We have limited money, staff and buildings and we have to improve how we use what we have.

“We want the local plans to be co-produced as much as possible with as many different people, groups and communities as possible to make sure they truly reflect the needs of our population.”

The next ‘Population Health Check’ event is to take place on Thursday April 4 at the College of Richard Collyer, Hurst Road, Horsham, from 6-8pm. RSVP via Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/our-health-and-careour-future-horsham-tickets-58357589120).