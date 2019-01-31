Hailsham bomb 'hoax' and 12 other times the bomb disposal squad was called out in Sussex
A suspected bomb hoax at an industrial estate, a 1,000kg WW2 sea mine and a cache of 80 grenades are just some of the reasons that bomb disposal units have been called out to Sussex in recent years
Following the incident at The Diplocks in Hailsham on Monday night, here are some of the other times that bomb disposal units needed in Sussex.
Bomb disposal experts were called to The Diplocks in Hailsham on Monday, where they safely exploded a device that was found.
Picture: Dan Jessup
freelance
This is the moment a 1,000kg German WWII sea mine was safely detonated off the coast of Bognor Regis in May 2018.
Picture: Freelance
freelance
This 'potentially live' Second World War bomb was found at Pagham beach in September last year. Bomb disposal experts were called the the device was safely detonated.
Picture: Coastguard
other
A cache of 80 grenades was found at a building site off of Kings Drive in Eastbourne in 2015. The WWII-era weapons were safely dealt with by experts.
Picture: Mark Dimmock
freelance
View more