Haywards Heath autism well-being centre receives £250 boost from homebuilding company

A home building company has given a financial boost to an autism well bring centre.

Taylor Wimpey has donated £250, as part of their donation box scheme, to Early Action for Autism.

From left: Clare Page, Leila Stayton-Dyke, Heather Garrod

Louise Adams, sales manager at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We are always delighted to offer support to the local communities in which we are building.”

The visitors of the Haywards Heath sales development have been encouraged to vote for one of three local causes to receive a monetary donation from Taylor Wimpey every month.

Early Action for Autism recently received the most votes from the community and have been announced as the latest winners.

“We have no doubt that Early Action for Autism will put our funding to good use,” added Ms Adams.

The charity provides specialist one-on-one therapy, programme consultation and training for parents of children with autism, so that they can be confident in teaching their children at home.

Leila Stayton-Dyke, co-founder of Early Action for Autism, said: “We rely on the support of goodwill gestures to continue our services and help children across the community who have autism.

“It’s brilliant to see a large business like Taylor Wimpey support small, local groups like us, and I would like to say a big thank you.”