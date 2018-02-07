Haywards Heath pupils raise thousands for life-saving equipment

Pupils at Northlands Wood Primary Academy in Haywards Heath raised more than £2,700 to buy a defibrillator for the school.

A ceremony was held last week to celebrate the achievement and was attended by councillors and members of the British Heart Foundation (BHF).

The idea came from Year 5 and 6 children after they attended an in-house first aid course.

It was carried out by parent paramedics Simon Goodwin, Vicky Roberts and Katie McNeill.

All children took part in the event and each class allocated 20 minute slots to do as many laps as they would like, walking round the periphery of the playground and field.

Alison Hastings, SEN assistant at Northlands Wood Primary Academy, said: “It was a very hot day – children were dressed up like their superheroes, football stars and as nurses, doctors, police and firemen, or clothes with hearts on. They were – as always, amazing.

“School staff and our parents and friends group (PTFA) helped to make the day such a success and created a real party atmosphere with parents and grandparents cheering the children along.

“Even the local Tesco Express got involved in the event by donating ice lollies to the children.”

The funds have been used to purchase a defibrillator and cabinet for the school and one for Warden Park Academy. A remaining £1,000 has been given to the BHF.

Hannah Miller, BHF fundraising manager for Sussex, said: “We never cease to be amazed by the extraordinary ways young people like those at Northlands Wood Primary School fundraise for the BHF.

“Every contribution, big or small, plays a crucial part in every breakthrough we make so we are incredibly grateful for their support towards our fight for every heartbeat.”

Rod Clarke, town and district councillor for Franklands Ward, said: “It was great seeing the engagement of all your young children, not only raising enough money to buy a defibrillator for their own school and community but also gifting another to your sister school, Warden Park Primary.

“In addition, the £1000 for research for the British Heart Foundation was amazing and it was fantastic to see the enthusiasm of the pupils to do more fund raising for their community.”

Headteacher Mark Sears said he was ‘immensely proud’ to be part of the ‘vibrant school’.

“I am continually blown away by the generosity of our families as we strive to support good causes in our community.

“It is clear how committed everyone at NWPA is to making the world a better place to live in and this is lived and breathed in daily life at school.

“Already, in my first term as headteacher here, I am immensely proud to be part of this vibrant school.”