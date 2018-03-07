Haywards Heath twinning project kicks off

Haywards Heath Twinning Association had their first meeting to discuss a community textile project, to coincide with the town’s anniversaries with Bondues in France and Traunstein in Germany.

The project is to produce three wall hangings, one for each Town Hall, with a friendship theme.

Jan White, textile designer leading the group, said: “I am so pleased that other community groups have been in touch to be involved in the project.

“Local community groups or individuals are invited to the twinning association’s AGM on Saturday (March 10), at 7.30pm, at the Town Hall, where there will be a presentation of the proposed project, and a chance to join in a separate wine tasting event.”

Four primary schools have already got involved with the project; St Josephs, Great Walstead, Northlands Wood, and Oathall Academy, together with a number of community groups and two primary Schools in Bondues and Traunstein.

To find out more and to take part email hhtwinners@gmail.com