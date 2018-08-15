A family from Ditchling are raising funds for their nephew ‘Mighty Magnus’ who is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer

The family of a little boy with life threatening cancer are holding a coffee morning and open garden to raise money for his treatment.

Sylvia and Gordon Bain from Ditchling are hoping to raise funds for their six-year-old great nephew ‘Mighty Magnus’ who is receiving complex treatment for a rare and aggressive life threatening childhood cancer called Neuroblastoma.

Might Magnus with his family SUS-180813-101749001

The couple are opening the doors to their home, 58 East End Lane, Ditchling, BN6 8UR on Saturday September 1 at 10am.

There will be bric-a-brac, gifts, plants and produce, home-made cakes and a raffle, as well as coffee and biscuits and a chance to look round the pretty garden.

Mrs Bain said: “The money raised will go towards non-NHS treatment.

“Magnus has had major surgery and chemotherapy since being diagnosed in January with a stage four neuroblastoma and he will shortly end his NHS treatment.”

Magnus’s family is very thankful for the excellent NHS care he has received but, without further treatment such as a new gene therapy now available in the United States, Magnus has only a 30 to 35 per cent chance of survival because this cancer usually recurs within five years.

‘Mighty Magnus’ as he has come to be known, has been placed on the standard treatment protocol.

The brave boy from Brixworth village in Northamptonshire is undergoing a punishing, prolonged course of treatment over approximately one year with many different aspects, including chemotherapy, surgery, radiotherapy and stem cell replacement.

It is a challenging illness to treat and due to the risk of relapse Magnus will require constant monitoring in the years following the initial treatment protocol.

The family have raised more than £40,000 so far with a target of £150,000. Approximately 100 children in the UK will be diagnosed with Neuroblastoma every year.

Those wishing to make a donation can send it to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/magnusfund.