New Year's Honour for Brighton and Haywards Heath hospital boss

The chief executive of Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals was made a Dame in the New Year's Honour list.

Marianne Griffiths was made chief executive of the hospital trust which runs the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and the Princess Royal in Haywards Heath in 2017.

She also runs the Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, with hospitals in Chichester and Worthing.

Mrs Griffiths was made a Dame Commander, Order of the British Empire (DBE), in the 2019 New Year Honours List.

She said: “I have the privilege to work with so many extraordinary and caring colleagues in the NHS and I am delighted to accept this honour in recognition of everything we achieve together for the people we serve.

“It is truly humbling to share a common purpose with more than 15,000 compassionate, dedicated and talented healthcare professionals at Brighton & Sussex University Hospitals and Western Sussex Hospitals.

“Every day and night, they do their best for thousands of patients and any success attributed to me is due to their steadfast commitment to always improve the care and services we provide.

“Working for the NHS can be tough, but there is a generosity of spirit that binds us together and to be awarded this honour for doing my job is a wonderful tribute to all of my colleagues and their endless acts of kindness.”

Alan McCarthy, chairman of the board at Brighton & Sussex University Hospitals and Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation, said: “We are all delighted to hear that Marianne was made a Dame in the New Year’s Honours List. This is a well-deserved recognition of her dedication and service to the NHS and her contribution to improving the quality of patient care.

“I am sure Marianne would say that her success is built on teamwork and the fantastic commitment and support of colleagues in the Trust and those in the partner organisations we work with.”