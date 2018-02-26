Help make Mid Sussex a ‘better place’ says MP

What one change would you make to Mid Sussex to make it a better place to live and work?

That is the question being posed by MP Sir Nicholas Soames and Conservative councillors in a new residents’ survey.

Mr Soames said: “It is really important to us that we know what residents think about the issues facing us locally and nationally, so that councillors and I can represent the area effectively. Please do have your say and help make Mid Sussex even better.”

If people have an opinion about leisure facilities, housing, school places, parks, recycling or national issues, they can share it via www.midsussexsurvey.co.uk