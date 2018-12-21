Horsham incinerator: All you need to know about the plans

Developers have launched an appeal this week in an attempt overturn a decision to reject the creation of an incinerator in Horsham.

Proposals to build a Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy facility north of the town were submitted by Britaniacrest Recycling earlier this year.

The plans were rejected by West Sussex County councillors in June following concerns over the impact of the facility.

An appeal was lodged by Britaniacrest on Wednesday (December 19) in a bid to get the decision overturned.

Here are some of the key features of the facility outlined in the developers plans:

- The Recycling, Recovery and Renewable Energy facility would be built on 9.4 acres off land of Langhurstwood Road (Approximately the size of five football pitches)

- It would sort, separate and process up to 230,000 tonnes of waste per year

- Approximately 21MW of electricity would be created by burning waste which the facility could not recycle. This would be used to power the building with the remained transported to the National Grid

- The waste would include commercial and industrial waste as well as everyday rubbish

- Two designs have been created in the new plans, both of which have reduced the height of the building from 16 storeys to 12 storeys

- The chimney stack would be 95m in height

- It is expected around 300 new jobs would be created in the construction process along with an additional 35 permanent jobs at the facility

- The facility would operator 24-hours a day