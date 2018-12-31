Hurstpierpoint resident collecting Christmas trees in aid of children’s hospice

Hurstpierpoint resident Paul Wilkinson is collecting and disposing of Christmas Trees in return for a donation of any amount to charity.

Paul has provided this service for the last three years, raising thousands for good causes.

Hurstpierpoint Resident Paul Wilkinson is collecting and disposing of Christmas Trees in return for a donation of any amount to charity

This year, he is raising money for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice, a charity that provides hospice care services and community support for children and young people with progressive life-shortening conditions, throughout Sussex.

Paul said: “Chestnut Tree House looked after the Bushnell family from Hurstpierpoint when their beautiful Daisy was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

“Daisy very sadly lost her battle last year but if it was not for the care and help that this hospice gave, their last precious moments would have been so much more difficult.

“Team Daisy lives on in her memory so please support me and this superb charity by having your christmas tree collected and recycled, in return for a donation of any amount, of which 100 per cent will go to Chestnut Tree House.”

If you do not have a real tree but would still like to donate, Paul will happily collect any donation offered.

He is collecting trees in Hurstpierpoint, Hassocks, Sayers Common, Albourne, Burgess Hill and the surrounding areas, and is asking people to call or text to arrange collection.

He can be contacted on 07879 897241 or 01273 833147.

READ MORE: Hassocks home care service continues to be ‘good’