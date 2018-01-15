Jobs under threat as plumbing firm shuts

Jobs are at risk following the closure of a branch of a nationwide plumbing supply firm in Horsham.

Plumb Center in Foundry Lane shut up shop on Friday as part of a restructure by parent company Wolseley UK which will see 98 branches close across the country and hundreds of people being made redundant.

The company originally outlined restructuring proposals last year which included the closure of 80 branches and a distribution centre resulting in 800 redundancies over three years across the UK.

A spokesman said it was now proposed to close a further 18 branches, including the one in Horsham, taking the total to 98.

The company’s distribution centre in Leamington Spa is also due to close within the next 18 months with 170 roles put at risk of redundancy.