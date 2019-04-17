Jones Homes host free family Easter egg hunt in Burgess Hill

A Burgess Hill branch of a home building company is hosting a free Easter event for children in the area.

Jones Homes is hosting a free Easter egg hunt for families in the area at its Folders Grove development on April 20 from midday to 4pm.

Sales director for Jones Homes Southern, Sara Stanhope, said: “The chocolate egg hunt is simply a fun way to bring people together. Anyone who completes the egg hunt will receive a chocolate goodie bag and everyone will be able to enter our Easter prize draw."

“Jones Homes is well-established in the South East but new to Burgess Hill. Hosting events like this is a great way to get to know people in the local community.”

Folders Grove is located in Folders Lane, Burgess Hill, RH15 0DX.

There is no need to book – just turn up on Saturday.

For more information call 01444 241938.