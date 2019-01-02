Justine ‘overwhelmed’ by response to Mid Sussex Christmas box appeal

A Burgess Hill woman who launched a Christmas box appeal in Mid Sussex for animals at Raystede Animal Welfare said she was ‘overwhelmed’ by the response.

Justine Crookall asked for people to donate toys, treats and food for the animals in the centre over the festive period.

More than 200 boxes were donated plus lots more taken direct, Justine said.

She added: “I would like to thank everyone who donated and to the drop off points of Heath Vets and Cootes Vets plus A Coombs Pet Centre in Hove.

“Like myself, Raystede was truly amazed at everyone’s kind generosity and the appeal which was now in its sixth year has smashed all previous records.”

Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, based in Ringmer, Lewes, has been caring for animals for more than 60 years.

Every year, it rescues, re-homes or provides sanctuary for more than 1,500 animals including dogs, cats, rabbits, birds, horses and donkeys.

READ MORE: Sussex passengers hit by 3.1 per cent average rail fare increase