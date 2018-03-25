Kids’ chance to swim like a mermaid

New specialist mermaid swimming lessons have been launched for children in Horsham and Mid Sussex.

The lessons - in which youngsters swim with the aid of a monofin - are being held by the Sussex Swim School at its premises at Beedinglee Pool, Lower Beeding, and at Great Walstead School Pool, Lindfield.

Mermaid swimming, which first started in Australia and the USA, is becoming increasingly popular in the UK.

Pupils need to be water confident and have achieved Stage 4 of Swim England (The ASA) National Teaching Plan in order to participate.

Swim school owner Hilary Silverman said: “The lessons start with a regular warm up. Then the pupils will put on a monofin, similar to flippers, but just one fin and you slip both feet into the fin which means the legs cannot be moved independently.

“Once the pupil has got used to wearing and swimming in the monofin, we introduce them to the mermaid/merboy tails. They come in a variety of beautiful colours and are amazing. The pupils love them.

“These specialised sessions inspire our pupils imagination and they have so much fun during the sessions.

“Swimming in the monofin and mermaid tail increases pupils strength and stamina. It is an all over body work out. And, more importantly, it is so much fun.”

See www.thesussexswimschool.co.uk