Lindfield Bonfire Night lights up the sky with firework display

This year, Lindfield Bonfire Society marked the 125th anniversary of the founding of its society, and celebrated with an evening of traditional activities.

The evening started with a fancy dress competition at the King Edward Hall, followed by a torch light procession around Lindfield.

Revellers then head onto the Common for the reading of the Bonfire Prayer and the lighting of the bonfire, before finishing the evening with its grand firework display.

Lindfield bonfire night. Pic Steve Robards

Attendees said that it was a ‘wonderful’ night with a ‘fabulous display’, and that it was a ‘fantastic evening’.