Lindfield Bonfire Night lights up the sky with firework display
Torches lit the way for crowds travelling through Lindfield last night (November 5) as the village held its annual bonfire night celebration.
This year, Lindfield Bonfire Society marked the 125th anniversary of the founding of its society, and celebrated with an evening of traditional activities.
The evening started with a fancy dress competition at the King Edward Hall, followed by a torch light procession around Lindfield.
Revellers then head onto the Common for the reading of the Bonfire Prayer and the lighting of the bonfire, before finishing the evening with its grand firework display.
Attendees said that it was a ‘wonderful’ night with a ‘fabulous display’, and that it was a ‘fantastic evening’.
Money raised from the street collection on the night is in aid of local children’s charities including Chestnut Tree House, Court Meadow Riding for the Disabled, Cleft Lip and Palate Association, and Kangaroos and Orchard House.