Lindfield Golf Club members gather for last goodbye

The Lindfield Ladies gathered in a nearby church to pay tribute to one of their much loved captain.

The group joined the family of Audrey Blackburn at Cuckfield Parish Church for her funeral on January 28.

Audrey had been an excellent bridge player and an all round award winning sportswoman during her life playing.

Her sports expertise continued at Lindfield Golf Club, seeing her win The Championship twice, The Singles, and Foursomes.

Audrey became a very popular ladies’ captain in 1995 and later holding various posts on the committee.

The past two years had seen Audrey sadly decline in health and unable to continue her golf but, through the encouragement of her Bridging pals continued as long as possible.

The ladies will remember ‘their Aud’ with loving and happy memories.