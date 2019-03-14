M23 cleared following three-vehicle crash

Two lanes on the M23 have been re-opened following a crash which caused disruption for miles this morning (March 14).

Northbound traffic came to a standstill along the motorway after two cars and a light goods vehicle collided just before 9.15am. For more see: Three mile delays following M23 crash

Firefighters freed a person who became trapped in one of the vehicles and they were treated at the scene by paramedics.

The ambulance service said two people were taken to hospital for further checks.

Two lanes of the motorway were closed whilst the incident was dealt with causing major disruption in the area.

Highways England said the collision caused more than three miles worth of tailbacks and was urging drivers to find alternative routes.

It has now confirmed the road has been cleared and is ‘fully open’.