'Major' West Sussex fire: dramatic photos of firefighters tacking blaze

Firefighters were tasked to a 'large developing' blaze between Midhurst and Petworth this morning (Friday, November 2)

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it attended the fire in Selham road at 2.35am.

A fire rescue service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a major fire at a timber yard in Selham Road.

"At the height of the incident, six fire engines were in attendance along with a water carrier. On arrival, crews found one large unit was well alight.

"Crews were able to keep the fire in check and bring it under control. Two fire engines remain at the scene this morning damping down."

A spokesman previously said breathing apparatus, six pumps and a water carrier was being used.

Major blaze at Selham. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

It added: "We used an extraction unit and two jets originally but that was increased to four jets."