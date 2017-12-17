Man arrested for drink-driving in Hassocks

A man was arrested for drink-driving in Hassocks last night, said police.

Officers revealed the arrest on Twitter at around 9pm.

Another man was also arrested for drug-driving in Horsham. Read our other story here.

Sussex Police has made a significant investment in its ongoing campaign to tackle drink and drug-driving this Christmas.

Approximately 300 officers across the force are now fully qualified to test motorists for drugs at the roadside.

This is in addition to the hundreds more officers already able to test for drink-driving, making it harder than ever for motorists to get away with offences which put their lives and others’ at risk.