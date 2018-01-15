Man assaulted in Hurstpierpoint while walking his dog

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted while walking his dog in Hurstpierpoint.

The victim, a man in his 20s from Hurstpierpoint, was walking his dog in Willow Way at around 7.25am on Saturday, January 6, when he was approached by another man, said police.

A brief fight between the two men happened and the victim suffered injuries to his arms from, what is believed to be, a knife, added police.

The suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black jacket and black loose-fitted tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Constable Rebecca Buckley said: “We are appealing for any witnesses of the altercation to come forward either to us or through the Crimestoppers website.

“We have not received any other reports of this nature and we are investigating all lines of enquiry with regards to this incident.”

If people have any information on the incident please report online or call 101 quoting reference 199 of 06/01.

Alternatively, they can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.