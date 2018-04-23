Mid Sussex car parks awarded for high safety standards

Car parks in Mid Sussex continue to have high safety standards, a recent assessment has revealed.

Seventeen have retained their Park Mark Awards and for the first time, fifteen of those have been awarded the Disabled Parking Accreditation.

Stephen Lewsey, Mid Sussex parking operations manager and Dave Metcalf, BPA area manager'. Picture: BPA

A Park Mark is awarded to parking facilities that pass a rigorous risk assessment conducted by the police and the British Parking Association (BPA).

The assessments include management and maintenance of the facility, ensuring that there are appropriate levels of surveillance, lighting, signage and cleanliness.

Car parks awarded the Disabled Parking Accreditation demonstrate it meets a strict criteria for the provision of spaces, accessibility and clear enforcement of disabled bays.

Councillor Gary Marsh, portfolio holder for Service Delivery, said: “We are delighted that many of our car parks have achieved the Disabled Parking Accreditation.

“We are committed to ensuring a high standard of service provision to all residents and visitors to our communities.

“Receiving recognition in the form of these awards is very positive and we will be working over the next year to ensure more of our car parks can achieve this recognition.”

Dave Metcalf, BPA area manager added: “I am delighted that Mid Sussex continues to meet the Safer Parking Scheme’s criteria across a wide variety of parking facilities and locations. The Disabled Parking Accreditation is an excellent addition as the scheme looks specifically at provision for disabled motorists whose mobility needs can be much more challenging. The Disabled Parking Accreditation gives assurance to motorists who require additional planning to ensure their needs are catered for.”

The Park Mark has been awarded to Mid Sussex car parks for the past three years.

Marta Bartosiewicz, operations manager for Disabled Motoring UK, said: “It is so vital that local authorities see the importance and value of providing accessible parking for disabled motorists therefore we are delighted to learn that Mid Sussex District Council, has invested in this important scheme. It will no doubt benefit generations to come.”

Park Mark awarded car parks include Broad Street Car Park in Cuckfield, Church Road Car Park in Burgess Hill, Cyprus Road Car Park in Burgess Hill, Hazelgrove Road Car Park in Haywards Heath, Muster Green Car Park in Haywards Heath, Orchards Car Park in Haywards Heath and Trinity Road Car Park in Hurstpierpoint.