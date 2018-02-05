Mid Sussex District Council granted MoD award for support to armed forces

Mid Sussex District Council has been granted the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Bronze Award from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the support it is showing to the armed forces community.

The award was presented by Lieutenant Colonel Simon McMenemy on January 31.

It means the district council pledges to support the armed forces; promote being armed forces-friendly and is open to employing reservists, armed forces veterans, cadet instructors and military spouses/partners.

Working in the armed forces often requires servicemen, servicewomen and their families to be away from home for extended periods of time.

It’s a different way of life to that of a civilian and the district council has pledged that nobody will be at a disadvantage when accessing the council services as a result of serving in the Armed Forces.

The Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) encourages employers to support defence and inspire others to do the same.

The scheme encompasses bronze, silver and gold awards for employer organisations that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to defence and the armed forces community.

Veterans can find making the transition to civilian life extremely challenging, particularly in finding and securing lasting employment.

The council has introduced a Guaranteed Interview Scheme for veterans to help them fulfil their potential outside of the Armed Forces.

The scheme helps veterans to overcome the barriers to finding civilian employment and the council benefits from the transferable skills and qualities the veterans have to offer.

Bruce Forbes, chairman of the district council, said: “This Defence Employer Recognition Scheme Bronze Award shows our commitment to making sure members of the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

“Working in the armed forces provides veterans with a wide range of skills that are of great value to prospective employers but they can be easy to overlook when compared with applications from candidates with a more conventional working background.

“We welcome applications from ex-service men and women for the job roles we have available at the district council.

“Our Guaranteed Interview Scheme is not an assurance of a job for veterans but it means former armed forces personnel can apply with confidence, knowing that we will objectively assess the skills they have to offer, just like we would with any other candidate.”