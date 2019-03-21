Mid Sussex team’s hard work recognised at NCT Star Awards

A Mid Sussex team has been highly commended at a national parenting charity awards.

NCT Mid Sussex Saturday Family Group team was highly commended in the Prunella Briance category for Making it Happen.

Julie Voce, Sarah Voce and Alice Shia

The award, in memory of NCT’s founder, is for a team whose achievements have gone above and beyond to influence and improve local services for parents.

Juliet Mountford, Executive director of parent services at NCT said: “This team really does make things happen and embodies Prunella’s can-do attitude of: ‘I thought somebody should do something, so I did.”

Juliet explained how the group noticed there was a need for parent and baby classes at the weekend and set up the monthly Saturday group.

Since then, they have provided more than 200 families with opportunities to meet new people and make friends in a warm, welcoming environment.

Julie Voce, representing the NCT Mid Sussex Saturday Family Group team, said: “We’re delighted to have been highly commended for this award and honoured to be associated with Prunella.

“We’re proud that we’ve been able to make a difference for local new mums and dads and hope that we’ve helped them on their journey as parents.”

Julie commented on how the group have been struggling to run the Saturday group due to lack of volunteers and is hoping to attract some new people to help.

“We’d love to hear from anyone interested in helping to keep it going.”

If you are interested in volunteering visit NCT’s website: www.nct.org.uk