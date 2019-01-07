‘Minimal disruption’ during £2m Crawley town centre revamp, says council

Work is due to start on a £2.2m scheme to revamp part of Crawley town centre.

Crawley Borough Council says it will be ‘business as usual’ for traders when Queensway regeneration starts on Monday (January 14).

This shows how Queensway will look after the work

A spokesman said: “All businesses located along Queensway, The Pavement and Kingsgate will remain open once the regeneration of the area begins next week.

“Blakedown Landscapes; developer of the award-winning Queens Square, will begin work on-site next Monday, transforming the area into an attractive, vibrant and enjoyable space for residents and visitors.”

Work is expected to be completed in Autumn 2019.

The £2.2m scheme is part of the Crawley Growth Programme, funded by Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council and the Local Growth Fund through the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Crawley council said it would work closely with Blakedown Landscapes and local businesses to ensure there is minimal disruption to visitors while the work takes place.

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, said: “This is an exciting project and I look forward to seeing the finished result.

“While the work is carried out, we aim to ensure that visitors to the town centre can continue their day-to-day activities with minimal disruption. However there will be occasions when access may be restricted and alternative pathways put in place. We will provide regular project updates on our Regenerating Crawley website.”

For more information on the project, visit www.regeneratingcrawley.org.uk