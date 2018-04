A missing teenage boy has been found safe and well in Cuckfield, police have said.

Albie Smith, 14, was missing for almost a month.

He was last seen in Portslade, where he lives, on Monday, March 12.

A Sussex Police spokesman said today: “After almost a month missing Albie Smith has been found.

“The 14-year-old was found on Tuesday (April 10) safe and well in Cuckfield.”