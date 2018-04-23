Morning exercise proves a class act for village schoolkids

Children at a village primary school are running rings around their headteacher - and she is loving it.

For the ‘running’ is part of a new exercise initiative at Colgate Primary School for 10 - 11-year-olds.

The youngsters don their PE kit straight after morning registration, then run a mile in laps around the school field - and after just one week, the benefits of the distance learning are already showing.

Headteacher Rebecca Winn said: “The staff and I discussed it and felt it would be a good exercise programme to trial.”

Mrs Winn, and some of the other teachers, have been joining in the mile run with the youngsters and are now thinking of extending the exercise class to more pupils.

Deputy head Sam Clark has reported that the run sets the children up for the day with them being ‘really awake and ready for learning’ afterwards.

“I’m not a runner, but I’m going to stick with it,” said Mrs Winn. “The children feel they are achieving more each time we run and their fitness levels are improving.”

The runs also aim to help the pupils with their maths studies - they are working out pace and timings and looking at conversions from kilometers to miles per hour.

Parents are also enthusiastic about the scheme. Parent governor Stacey Lawrence said: “It’s a brilliant initiative. It’s such an inspirational thing for other schools around.”