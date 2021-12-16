New appeal for witnesses to collision involving vehicle and pedestrian in Burgess Hill
Police are re-appealing for witnesses to a collision in Burgess Hill last month to come forward.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 5:39 pm
Police say the incident happened on November 3 just before 7.30pm at the junction of Weald Road and St George’s Hill near some temporary traffic lights and involved a blue Audi A3.
The pedestrian, a 20-year-old man, sustained serious injuries, police confirmed.
Anyone who can help officers with their investigation is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial number 377 of 04/11.