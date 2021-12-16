New appeal for witnesses to collision involving vehicle and pedestrian in Burgess Hill

Police are re-appealing for witnesses to a collision in Burgess Hill last month to come forward.

By India Wentworth
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 5:39 pm

Police say the incident happened on November 3 just before 7.30pm at the junction of Weald Road and St George’s Hill near some temporary traffic lights and involved a blue Audi A3.

The pedestrian, a 20-year-old man, sustained serious injuries, police confirmed.

Anyone who can help officers with their investigation is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial number 377 of 04/11.

Sussex Police
PoliceBurgess HillAudi