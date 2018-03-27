New Haywards Heath skate park officially opens

Victoria Park’s new skate park has been officially opened in Haywards Heath.

Skateboarders, BMX enthusiasts and scooter riders can enjoy some of the best facilities in the area thanks to the brand new skate park, which has been provided by Mid Sussex District Council.

Councillor Gary Marsh, cabinet member for Service Delivery, said: “It’s fantastic to see this new skate park completed so quickly and open in plenty of time for young people to enjoy this Easter and throughout the warmer months ahead.

“It’s so important that we provide modern recreational facilities that encourage young people to make the most of the wonderful outdoor spaces we have in Mid Sussex.”

Councillor Jonathan Ash-Edwards, cabinet member for Resources and Economic Growth, added: “This skate park is going to serve the local BMX and skater community well for many years and I’m delighted that so many of them got involved at the design stage to help us shape the wonderful facility we have here today.”