Newsagent of the Week: Ardingly Post Office

Our Newsagent of the Week is Ardingly Post Office, who has said thank you to its customers for ‘keeping them going’.

Owner Graham Payne, 59, is pictured with his son Phil, 33, who works as a postmaster in the shop.

“Big thanks to our customers for supporting us over the years, and who have kept us going,” the pair said.

Graham has owned the shop for 16 years. The family moved over from Crawley.

“We wanted a village life, it is lovely here,” Phil added, who regularly takes part in cycling and running events for charity.

