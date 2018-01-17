Newsagent of the Week: Wivelsfield Paper Shop

Our Newsagent of the Week goes to Wivelsfield Paper Shop in Leylands Road, Burgess Hill.

Ifzal Mujeem, 35, co-owns the shop with his brother-in-law Razaad Taahir, 39.

The pair took over the shop three months ago.

Ifzal told the Middy: “We have been welcomed by the community well and have got to know regular customers.

“My brother-in-law saw it as great business opportunity and I wanted to support him and get involved.

“We have modernised the shop and have brought in more products.

“We now sell grocery items such as cans and sauces. We also sell cleaning products.

“We are trying to bring in different stuff. When customers ask for something and we don’t have it, we work to get in.”

The shop sells 100 copies of the Middy each week.