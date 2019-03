Major fashion firm Next is gearing up to open its new store in Swan Walk, Horsham.

The company is to open its doors on the site of the former BHS store in the shopping centre on March 20.

Signs have gone up today at Next’s current shop in West Street announcing the move.

The new Swan Walk store will be bigger than the current premises and will stock women’s, men’s and children’s clothing as well as homeware. It will also house a Costa coffee shop.