The park was closed earlier today (Monday, August 23) after an elderly man turned up at Haywards Heath police station with the munitions, said Inspector Darren Taylor.

He said officers took the explosives to the nearby park to wait for the Ministry of Defence.

“Our EOD colleagues have kindly attended, assessed and taken the items away with them,” said Inspector Taylor.

“Thank you for your patience in this particular and somewhat different matter.”

Earlier today Inspector Taylor said: “An elderly gentleman walked into Haywards Heath Police Station earlier with a box – containing an anti tank mortar and some type of ammunition and also another type [of] mortar.”

“They’re very rusty, very old,” he said.

A cordon was erected around the park and Mid Sussex Police asked people to avoid the lower part of Beech Hurst Gardens.