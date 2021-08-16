13-year-old Hurstpierpoint student has story published

Thirteen-year-old Serena Ballard, from Hurstpierpoint College, won the year-seven prize with her tale ‘Zephyr and the Futurescope’ in Rampion Wind Farm’s junior story writing competition which received 140 entries.

She visited the Rampion Visitor Centre on Brighton seafront earlier this month to receive her hard back copy of the newly-published book, ‘The Amazing Adventures of Zephyr’, which includes the winning stories.

Katie Scanlan, Rampion Visitor Centre manager, said: “During lockdown, we invited young writers from across Sussex to write about our mascot character Zephyr, who is a curious, young inventor.

“We had 140 amazing entries and our eight winners wrote fantastic stories about Zephyr related to electricity, wind power and climate change.

“They are a brilliant read and we encourage people to visit us to see this lovely book or visit our website to read them online.”

Climate change, renewable energy and our planet’s future are brought into sharp focus at the Rampion Visitor Centre which is free and open for visitors throughout the summer, Tuesday through Sunday from 10am to 6pm.