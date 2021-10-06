1st Cuckfield Scouts turns 100

1st Cuckfield Scouts centenary party

At the weekend, centenary celebrations were held at Haywards Heath Rugby Club for the 1st Cuckfield Scouts, which started in September 1921.

The party was the first large gathering for the Scouts, Beavers and Cubs since before the pandemic and had a guest appearance from Cuckfield’s mayor.

Poor weather did not spoil the fun as three generations of Scouts enjoyed the BBQ, bouncy castle and games.

Another, slightly less glamorous, but no less important, community event took place on September, 13 and 14. Beavers, Cubs and Scouts were busy picking up litter around Cuckfield to help keep the community clean and tidy and to raise awareness about the environment.

Further information can be found on www.1stcuckfield.org.uk.